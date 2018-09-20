Financial Analysis: Cotiviti (COTV) vs. Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Cotiviti (NASDAQ: LLNW) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Cotiviti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Cotiviti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Limelight Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cotiviti has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cotiviti and Limelight Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cotiviti 0 11 0 0 2.00 Limelight Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00

Cotiviti currently has a consensus price target of $35.78, suggesting a potential downside of 20.04%. Limelight Networks has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Limelight Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Cotiviti.

Profitability

This table compares Cotiviti and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cotiviti 21.49% 12.44% 6.65% Limelight Networks 6.43% 1.99% 1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cotiviti and Limelight Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cotiviti $678.66 million 6.18 $138.20 million $1.42 31.51 Limelight Networks $184.36 million 3.10 -$7.63 million ($0.02) -254.00

Cotiviti has higher revenue and earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cotiviti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cotiviti beats Limelight Networks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider. It also provides analytics and support services, including anti-fraud, waste, and abuse analytics to identify abnormal patterns in coding and billing practices; surveillance and longitudinal analytics; and claims history analytics to identify areas for direct interaction, as well as to identify policy and program changes that can enhance future payment accuracy. The company was formerly known as Connolly Superholdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. in September 2015. Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels. It provides Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services comprising content delivery, video content management, Website and Web application acceleration, Website and content security, and cloud storage services. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, game, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

