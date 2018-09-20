Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:FGP opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.46. Ferrellgas Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. Ferrellgas Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

FGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

