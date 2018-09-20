Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of -0.71. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

