FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $318.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Loop Capital to $318.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $307.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.48.

FDX opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx has a 52-week low of $214.17 and a 52-week high of $274.66. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $23,279,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $216,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 28.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

