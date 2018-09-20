FedEx Co. (FDX) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for FedEx in a research report issued on Monday, September 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $17.50 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.48.

FDX opened at $242.88 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $214.17 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,279,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.