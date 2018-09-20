Federated Investors Inc. PA Increases Holdings in McDermott International Inc (MDR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 123.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.09% of McDermott International worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 549.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McDermott International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDermott International from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDermott International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “$17.66” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McDermott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

McDermott International stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. McDermott International Inc has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. McDermott International had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that McDermott International Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Munro sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $40,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,270 shares in the company, valued at $630,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.