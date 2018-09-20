Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 0.05% of Barnes Group worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,506,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on B. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

