Federated Investors Inc. PA Cuts Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 65.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,434,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,400 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,733,000 after buying an additional 325,956 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19,345.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 292,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 291,154 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 25.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 966,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,925,000 after buying an additional 196,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 33.7% in the second quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 620,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after buying an additional 156,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $329.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $250.10 and a 1-year high of $396.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.62.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

