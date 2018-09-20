Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 200.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRT. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 34,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,584,000 after purchasing an additional 253,410 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after buying an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,373,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $127.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.