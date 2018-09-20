F&C UK/PAR 0.001 (FHI) Insider Buys £7,575 in Stock

F&C UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:FHI) insider James Williams purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £7,575 ($9,867.14).

LON:FHI opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Thursday. F&C UK/PAR 0.001 has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

Get F&C UK/PAR 0.001 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for F&C UK/PAR 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C UK/PAR 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.