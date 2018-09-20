Faroe Petroleum’s (FPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Faroe Petroleum (LON:FPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 157 ($2.05) target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 149.57 ($1.95).

Shares of LON:FPM opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.09) on Tuesday. Faroe Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.80 ($1.52).

In related news, insider Jonathan Cooper purchased 16,354 shares of Faroe Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £22,895.60 ($29,823.63).

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

