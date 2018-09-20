Faroe Petroleum plc (FPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.33 ($1.89).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FPM shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 157 ($2.05) price target for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 157 ($2.05) price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.03) to GBX 160 ($2.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cooper acquired 16,354 shares of Faroe Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £22,895.60 ($29,823.63).

Shares of LON FPM opened at GBX 161.60 ($2.10) on Thursday. Faroe Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.52).

About Faroe Petroleum

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

