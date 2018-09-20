Farmers National Bank Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Farmers National Bank grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,424 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.02.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

