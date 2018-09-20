Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Fairport LLC

WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 2,259.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Express Scripts in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 364.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESRX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Express Scripts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESRX opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

