Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 76.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,903,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

