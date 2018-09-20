Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,095 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 550,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Expedia Group worth $117,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $72,114,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,405,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE stock opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.99, for a total value of $207,282.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.47.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

