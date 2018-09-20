ExlService (EXLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.06

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 1773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

A number of analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $210.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 2,118 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $132,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vishal Chhibbar sold 2,761 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $173,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,972 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 350,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ExlService by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,477,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.