Exchange Union (XUC) Price Reaches $4.10 on Major Exchanges

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Exchange Union has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Exchange Union has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $138,999.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exchange Union token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00063929 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, ZB.COM, EXX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00272130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000207 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.05 or 0.06049583 BTC.

Exchange Union Token Profile

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exchange Union is www.exchangeunion.com

Exchange Union Token Trading

Exchange Union can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, EXX, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exchange Union should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

