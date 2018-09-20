Exane Asset Management Invests $1.30 Million in Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Stock

Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 428,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $4,630,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PF opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.51. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Pinnacle Foods from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pinnacle Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

