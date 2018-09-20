Exane Asset Management Buys Shares of 101,625 ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. ON Semiconductor comprises 1.1% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $109,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 9,749.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,574.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,394 shares of company stock worth $603,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $27.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 16.66%. sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

