Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Societe Generale set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.90 ($40.58).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €32.30 ($37.56) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

