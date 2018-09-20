Everus Reaches Market Cap of $5.99 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Everus has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Everus token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Kuna and Cryptopia. Everus has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $2,096.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00272374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00151302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.20 or 0.06121541 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Token Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

