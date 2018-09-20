Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) EVP Edward Adam Peters Sells 66,251 Shares

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Edward Adam Peters sold 66,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $600,234.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $547,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Everi stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.17 million. research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

