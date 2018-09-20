E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.29 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETFC. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $66.46.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,360,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,779,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,932,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,359,000 after purchasing an additional 460,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,921,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.