EthBet Market Cap Reaches $132,483.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, EthBet has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One EthBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EthBet has a market capitalization of $132,483.00 and approximately $202.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00275550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00153142 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.04 or 0.06422887 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet launched on August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,600 tokens. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io . EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject . The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

