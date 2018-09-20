Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 20th (ACP, BT.A, EVE, FDI, GEMD, IOF, ITV, KIE, LYG, MAMS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 20th:

Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI). Berenberg Bank issued a sell rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on the stock.

Iofina (LON:IOF) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MAM Software Group, Inc. develops and markets software solutions with the objective to bring competitive advantages and increased profitability to its clients and business partners. The Company is bringing its professional business management systems and e-commerce solutions to the US automotive aftermarket. The Company’s Autopart v20 software is an enterprise management solution for two step parts distributors and jobbers. It is a feature-rich, Windows-based application offering fully-integrated point-of-sale, inventory control and accounting functionality. “

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MB Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company which conducts a commercial banking business through Manufacturers Bank. “

MFA Finl Inc/SH (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating and a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on the stock.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

