Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for WellCare Health Plans, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report issued on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the company will earn $10.84 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

NYSE WCG opened at $304.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. WellCare Health Plans has a 1-year low of $162.25 and a 1-year high of $315.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth $225,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.