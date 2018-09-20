Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.68) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.89). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNSA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $29.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.