Equifax (EFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.36

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.36 and last traded at $137.18, with a volume of 14469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Equifax had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $876.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,462,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,468,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,653 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 12,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,333 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

