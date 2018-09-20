EQT (EQT) PT Set at $52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT) received a $52.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. EQT has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $66.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $251,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in EQT by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

