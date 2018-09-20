Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 23.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $112,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,123.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock worth $646,905. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

