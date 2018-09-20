Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Teradata Co. (TDC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,713,000 after acquiring an additional 687,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teradata by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 397,070 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,683,000 after buying an additional 319,238 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 112.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 247,152 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.54.

TDC opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.28 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.