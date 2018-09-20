Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.2 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.