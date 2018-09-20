Ensco (ESV) Bond Prices Rise 0.9%

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) bonds rose 0.9% against their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.2% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $85.50. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ensco from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ensco from $5.25 to $6.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Ensco in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Get Ensco alerts:

ESV stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Ensco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. research analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Ensco by 509.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 94,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ensco by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 585,785 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,720,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.