Enigma Market Capitalization Reaches $40.58 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and $1.19 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00008459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Huobi, Kyber Network and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.89 or 0.02962345 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000507 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002242 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000557 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001470 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Tidex, Mercatox, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC, Hotbit, Upbit, ABCC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.