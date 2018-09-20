Energen (EGN) Downgraded by National Alliance Securities to Hold

National Alliance Securities lowered shares of Energen (NYSE:EGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGN. ValuEngine raised Energen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital cut Energen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energen to $81.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Energen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE:EGN opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. Energen has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,660,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell E. Jr. Lynch sold 2,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $173,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,501,021 shares of company stock worth $253,904,386 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energen in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

