Enel (ENEL) PT Set at €5.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €5.60 ($6.51) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENEL. Citigroup set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.90 ($6.86) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.65 ($6.57).

ENEL opened at €4.93 ($5.73) on Tuesday. Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

