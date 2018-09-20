Emerson Electric’s (EMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cowen currently has a $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.49.

EMR stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.48%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

