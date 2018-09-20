Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Emergent Biosolutions posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBS. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $473,737.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,201.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,462,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,901.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,626 shares of company stock worth $11,517,404. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 4,093.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,268,000 after purchasing an additional 901,882 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,524,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 446.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $66.95.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

