Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.24

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 9480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.94 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 90,776 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,462,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,901.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Richard sold 7,893 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $473,737.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,201.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,626 shares of company stock worth $11,517,404 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after buying an additional 117,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 86.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 24.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 37.7% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 210,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

