Elliot Coin (ELLI) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded up 36.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Elliot Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $195.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elliot Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.33 or 0.03105886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00562599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035991 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018567 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Elliot Coin Profile

Elliot Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 11,685,635 coins. The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org . Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot

Buying and Selling Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

