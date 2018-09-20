Elite (1337) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,083.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Elite has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $1,083.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00027723 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00020956 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004197 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00031296 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00098232 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Elite Profile

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,065,155,418 coins and its circulating supply is 26,262,802,303 coins. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.net

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.