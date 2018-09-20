Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $107.00. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $17,025,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,631,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,756,240.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $63,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,706,944 shares of company stock valued at $167,978,247. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth $44,806,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,398,000 after buying an additional 752,864 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

