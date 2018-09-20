Eli & Co Lilly Sells 6,865 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $100,091.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,864,409 shares in the company, valued at $56,343,083.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli & Co Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Eli & Co Lilly sold 9,009 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $131,351.22.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Eli & Co Lilly sold 10,059 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $149,174.97.

On Monday, September 10th, Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,500 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $64,980.00.

On Monday, August 13th, Eli & Co Lilly sold 4,531 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $64,929.23.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.28. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,541,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,251 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,049,000 after purchasing an additional 700,582 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 103.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,689,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

