Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Cap of $12.83 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $12.83 million and approximately $516,808.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00846066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002383 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001470 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 217,602,041 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

