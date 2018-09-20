Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Holdings Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 218.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,680,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $2,923,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,956,000 after buying an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $148.72 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $792,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,811 shares of company stock valued at $26,346,476. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

