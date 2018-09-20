Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,683,873 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 1,017,313 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 646,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

EDR stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Education Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Education Realty Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 358,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,224,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Education Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,306,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

About Education Realty Trust

A leader in the collegiate housing industry since 1964, EdR is one of the largest developers, owners and managers of high-quality collegiate housing communities. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EDR).

