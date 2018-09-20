Education Realty Trust (EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,365,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 891% from the previous session’s volume of 844,421 shares.The stock last traded at $41.49 and had previously closed at $41.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Education Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut Education Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Education Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Education Realty Trust from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Education Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.93.

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Education Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 19,954 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 917,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 282.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter.

About Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR)

A leader in the collegiate housing industry since 1964, EdR is one of the largest developers, owners and managers of high-quality collegiate housing communities. EdR is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EDR).

Further Reading: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.