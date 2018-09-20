ECC Market Cap Hits $6.54 Million (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ECC has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $6,097.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ECC has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ECC alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006565 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025314 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00256834 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001988 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.