Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Position Lowered by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,944 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 13.9% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 437,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,464,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,152,000 after buying an additional 539,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 703,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $995,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,901.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

NYSE:ETN opened at $88.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

